DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After nearly 2 years since the murder of 10 year old Takoda Collins, those responsible for his death have been sentenced to years in prison. In a Montgomery County Court Room on Wednesday, Collins father Al McLean sentenced to 51 years to life in prison, and is now registered as a tier 3 sex offender.

“Today finally, justice has been afforded and obtained for Takoda Collins. Defendant McLean was sentenced to life imprisonment, and will not be eligible for parole until he has served a minimum of 51 years in the penitentiary,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck.

McLean’s sentencing includes one count of murder by way of felonious assault, rape by force, kidnapping, and 3 counts of child endangerment.

In the courtroom, Judge Dennis Adkins addressing McLean after reading out his sentencing. “Although you admit what you did, I don’t think you fully understand the depravity of your actions in torturing this innocent child,” said Judge Adkins.

McLean’s live-in fiancé Amanda Hinze was also sentenced to a minimum 22 years in prison. Hinze’s sister Jennifer Ebert also lived with the couple and Collins, and received a minimum of 8 years in prison.

Judge Adkins addressing Hinze after delivering her sentence saying, “Instead of acting like a mother and protecting Takoda as a mother should, you either participated and you further facilitated the isolation, torture, and resulting death of Takoda.”

Takoda’s death in December of 2019 was caused by blunt force trauma, asphyxia, and water submersion. Prosecutors say investigative evidence shows Collins was abused for years before his death. In a statement provided by Collins’s grandmother to the court, she referred to those involved in Collins murder not by their names, but as ‘monsters.’

However. Hinze’s Defense Attorney Dennis Liberman disagrees, and says they’re not monsters. “My feeling may not be a popular one. I don’t think anybody’s a monster. People are human beings, and there are various reasons why things happen,” said Liberman.

Now, Heck and his team are working hard to make sure what happened to Collins never occurs again. “It’s time children services, the hospitals, police, prosecutors, schools, we all work together. Work hand in hand to protect children,” said Heck.

During the sentencing, Judge Adkins called out McLean for his sneaky ways of hiding the torture and abuse from the system. “You were very good at manipulating Children Services, and what you told them. Even with plenty to go around, it’s you alone who abused, killed, and tortured your son,” said Judge Adkins.

Heck, vowing to do whatever he can to strengthen the childcare system and do right by our most vulnerable children. “My office and I have had meetings with everyone. From teachers to case workers, law enforcement, to care givers. In an effort to overhaul how child abuse investigations are reported, how they’re handled, and investigated,” said Heck.

Heck says this year alone, Montgomery County’s Child Protection Unit has seen a more than 30% increase in children service cases being turned over to his office. “While I’m certain it isn’t a perfect system, it’s a vast improvement of how it was done in the past,” said Heck.

McLean will be eligible for parole once he hits his 51 year sentencing, which will be when he’s in his 80’s.