TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Fred Morton spent his life working and saving for the years when he could finally take it easy.

“I drove a truck for 25 or 30 years and retired as a truck driver,” Morton said.

Morton lives in the Tipp City area. He said his retirement is not what he expected. He thought he would be able to travel more, see his family and friends, and enjoy his hobbies, but record high inflation and rising fuel prices changed everything.

“The price of gas has doubled, heating your house is going up terribly, and my income has dropped 25 percent,” Morton said.

Because of a volatile stock market, Morton’s IRA has diminished which is forcing him to live solely on social security benefits.

Like many retirees and seniors, Morton is trying to stretch those benefits as far as he can each month. That is where organizations like the council on again comes in to help seniors who might be struggling.

“With their unique situation, whatever their needs are, we can help them find available resources to meet their needs. So it might be utility assistance or help with home repairs, or medications, or food,” Paula Smith, director of communications for Council on Aging, said.

The Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio is seeing an increase in he number of people who need that assistance. Smith said their calls are already up 80% for the month of July.

“When it gets really hot or when the power is out, that’s a real hardship on older adults and when it’s very hot outside, they might be reluctant to turn up that air conditioning or turn on those fans because they’re afraid the utility bills are going to go up,” Smith said.

While there are resources available, Morton hopes more will be done to help seniors across the community during this difficult time.

“I have it better than a lot of people. But it has changed, you know, my plans, and I worked hard all my life to reach this point,” Morton said.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio at 513-721-1025 or visit their website.