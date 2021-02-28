Senator Sherrod Brown talks about the American Rescue Plan on Meet the Press

WASHINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown was on Meet the Press Sunday morning to share his thoughts on the American Rescue Plan.

Sen. Brown says the Republican Party has “become a Trump party. It’s not a party of reason, it’s a party that’s turned its back. Mitch McConnell all summer in June and July and August, September, October… as thousands of people were starting to fall into poverty, Mitch McConnell continued to say he sees no sense of urgency. So the Republicans failed.”

President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package is moving forward to the Senate. But recent divisions have emerged between progressive Democrats and centrist Democrats to get the bill passed.