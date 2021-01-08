Senator Sherrod Brown joins lawmakers calling to use 25th Amendment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is joining the growing number of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle calling for president trump to be removed from office.

“What happens national security over the next 12 days? What happens to domestic security for that matter?” asked Senator Sherrod Brown.

Brown is among people outraged by what took place. He’s calling for lawmakers to get the president out of office using the 25th Amendment.



“I think we will think of January 6, 2021, as a dark day for our country. Domestic terrorists that who they were. They were incited to do that by the president of the United States,” he said. “My interest in the 25th Amendment is not to punish Trump, although, God knows he deserves it. His place in history will be punishment.”

On Wednesday, Senator Rob Portman ensured that the states and the people hold power and not congress. “What the constitution makes clear is that the people and the states hold the power here, not us,” he said. Will not be intimidated we will not be disrupted from our work. We will continue to do the work of the people. Mob rule is not going to prevail here.”

Brown said he hopes republican lawmakers are just as outraged.

“They don’t know what trump might do on national security and that concerns most of them i would hope to the degree that they consider removal from office,” he said.