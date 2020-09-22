Senator Brown, Mayor Whaley provide Democratic response to president’s speech in Vandalia

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and other prominent state democratic party leaders reacted to President Trump’s rally in Vandalia Monday.

Mayor Whaley says there likely aren’t many undecided voters left, but she still thinks the choice is clear. She says her message is, “Are you better off than you were four years ago, or maybe even just a year ago? And how it’s really a time for new leadership.”

Mayor Whaley says her pitch is simple after President Trump made a lot of claims about a recovering economy during his latest campaign stop in the Miami Valley. She says the national issues that are taking center stage will have an impact locally. “That’s healthcare coverage, making sure my family is safe, making sure our community gets the resources it needs.”

The president’s rally galvanized republican enthusiasm, but it packed hundreds of people together. Mayor Whaley defends the democrats’ approach of sticking to virtual gatherings. “We’re being responsible about the issues to keep people safe. I commend our party for not wanting to spread disease. 1000 people were in a hangar yesterday in Dayton with no masks.”

And she refutes the president’s claims that manufacturing jobs will return to Ohio, instead saying the president is only focused on blaming others. She says the president hasn’t taken responsibility to make things better, but Joe Biden will. Mayor Whaley says, “If you think we can do better by coming together, and by really protecting each other and also using common sense science, then the choice is clear.”

Senator Sherrod Brown says Ohio voters need to be aware of how this election could impact their daily lives. With a lot of political battles looming, he says he’s focused on the one at hand: a new justice on the Supreme Court. “900,000 people in Ohio have insurance because of the Affordable Care Act. 900,000. The death of one person and the replacement could make the difference in President Trump getting to repeal that law and a whole lot of people are going to get hurt.”

WATCH Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman discuss the looming Supreme Court battle:

Senator Brown says the eventual nominee is likely already on the record opposing Roe vs. Wade, the Affordable Care Act, and some voting rights. He says he’ll fight the confirmation if that’s the case.

Republican Senator Rob Portman is defending the process, saying it’s a different situation compared to four years ago. “Then it was divided government and that was the context in which I thought it would be inappropriate. And I thought it would have been very contentious and I thought the nominee would not have been confirmed. That’s my view.”

But Senator Brown says not voting on a justice then and confirming one now is a sign the system is not working. He pointed to democrats winning the national popular vote in 2016 as proof. Senator Brown says, “The majority’s not winning in this country. The majority hasn’t won in the Senate, the majority hasn’t won in the White House, or the plurality at least, so we need to reexamine democracy in this country and where we go. And I think both parties will want to join that debate.”