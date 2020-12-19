Sen. Sherrod Brown receives COVID-19 vaccine Friday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) received the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

A release from Brown’s office said he, along with other members of Congress, got the vaccine at the recommendation of Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan.

Brown released the following statement:

“The Attending Physician of the Capitol has recommended that all Members of Congress receive the COVID-19 vaccine immediately, to protect everyone we come into contact with and to send a clear, bipartisan message to the people we serve that this vaccine is safe, and Americans should feel confident in it. I received the vaccine today and want the public to know that it is safe, and getting immunized is critical to protecting all Ohioans. Getting this vaccine isn’t a partisan issue – it’s patriotic. We must ensure that there is a coordinated federal plan for distribution that includes support for states and local health officials distributing the vaccine, and specific outreach to Black and brown communities, who remain disproportionately at risk for COVID-19. In the meantime, we must remain vigilant in the weeks and months ahead by wearing masks, social distancing, and following public health guidelines.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown