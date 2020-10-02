Sen. Portman taking coronavirus test due to proximity to Trump this week

(WKBN) – Ohio Sen. Rob Portman also plans to take a test after a meeting with the president earlier this week.

The president and first lady are in quarantine due to the diagnosis. The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.

According to Portman’s communications director Emily Benavides, Portman met with President Trump briefly for an event outside the White House that featured Lordstown Motors, where social distancing was practiced. While he is not experiencing any symptoms, he plans to consult with a doctor and get a test as a precaution.

In the meantime, he canceled his in-person events scheduled today.

A Lordstown Motors’ spokesman released the following statement on Friday: “We are working with Lordstown Motors’ Director of Health & Safety who has begun the evaluation process and will determine next steps based on the information collected.”