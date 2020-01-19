Sen. Portman, Rep. Turner at NAHA

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Republican Senator Rob Portman joined Congressman Mike Turner on a visit to the National Aviation Heritage Area.

Senator Portman spoke at a roundtable event that focused on legislation that provides funding to the area. The area is a part of the National Parks System.

It spans eight counties throughout Western Ohio and includes a variety of cultural sites related to aviation.

Sen. Portman says, “This is really important for the Dayton area and really for the state and country. It tells the story of aviation and aerospace and what a proud history we have in this area from the Wright Brothers all the way up to Neil Armstrong.”

Senator Portman is introducing a bill to add $12 billion in funding for the National Parks System.

