Semi-truck pulls down power lines, starts large fire at Austintown warehouse

Smoke could be seen for miles

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A large fire at an Austintown warehouse on Hendricks Road started after a semi-truck pulled down power lines, according to Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost, Jr.

The fire sparked at an auxiliary warehouse for Ideal Store Fixtures. There were 10,000 feet of metal shelving inside, according to the owner.

The warehouse is owned by Vinylume Products, Inc. but used by Ideal Store Fixtures.

Frost said a truck pulling away from the storage facility pulled down the wires. He said right away, he knew he would have to call in mutual aid, as crews from Youngstown and Canfield were called in to assist. Canfield bought their ladder truck to augment Austintown’s ladder truck.

There were also water issues at the site so Canfield helped out there also, providing water for Austintown firefighters to use, Frost said.

Due to the heat, with temperatures in the high 80s, paramedics with Lane Paramedic Service set up a station under the shade of a large tree to provide water and examinations for firefighters who were fighting the fire.

Firefighters also had to contend with live wires when they first reached the site.

“It was just one of those days,” Frost said.

There were no injuries.