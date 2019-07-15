Trailer comes loose from truck, SB I-75 closed near I-70

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The southbound lanes of I-75 are closed after a trailer detached from the truck that was pulling it.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-75 near I-70 around 12:30 Monday afternoon.

The trailer came loose from the pickup truck hauling it and landed on its side. The truck pulling the trailer has a business name on it called Billy’s Seamless Gutters.

Crews are working now to clear the scene but it could take some time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS the truck was carrying tools. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no one was injured in the crash.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.

