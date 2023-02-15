DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- An overturned semi is causing delays on State Route 41 by I-75 in Troy on Wednesday afternoon.

The Miami Valley Today is reporting that all westbound lanes of SR-41 are currently blocked, and the remaining eastbound lanes may also close as crews work to right the overturned semi-truck.

An overturned semi blocks lanes in Troy (Mike Ullery, Miami Valley Today)

The driver of the truck was brought to a local hospital with minor injuries.

At this time, Troy Police are asking that drivers avoid the area until the semi-truck has been cleared.

No cause for the accident has been released.