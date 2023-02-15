DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- An overturned semi is causing delays on State Route 41 by I-75 in Troy on Wednesday afternoon.
The Miami Valley Today is reporting that all westbound lanes of SR-41 are currently blocked, and the remaining eastbound lanes may also close as crews work to right the overturned semi-truck.
The driver of the truck was brought to a local hospital with minor injuries.
At this time, Troy Police are asking that drivers avoid the area until the semi-truck has been cleared.
No cause for the accident has been released.