Semi overturned, ramp shutdown at I-70 eastbound and I-75 northbound

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) –State troopers are working to clear an overturned semi accident on the ramp at I-70 eastbound and I-75 northbound Friday.

The Ohio Highway State Patrol says the accident happened just after 7:30 a.m. OSP says the ramp will be closed for a few hours.

No other vehicles were involved and no one was injured.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS