Semi overturned, ramp shutdown at I-70 eastbound and I-75 northbound

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) –State troopers are working to clear an overturned semi accident on the ramp at I-70 eastbound and I-75 northbound Friday.
The Ohio Highway State Patrol says the accident happened just after 7:30 a.m. OSP says the ramp will be closed for a few hours.
No other vehicles were involved and no one was injured.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.
