DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Pieces of a semi truck flying onto I-75 northbound has caused major traffic delays and closures.

According to regional dispatch, at 9:32 a.m., a semi truck swerved to avoid hitting a car heading north on I-75 past the Stanley Avenue exit.

The truck jackknifed to avoid the car, and pieces of the truck flew into the barrier causing it to break in to the southbound lane.

Traffic is limited to one lane both going north and south and will be delayed for quite a while.

The driver was not hurt, and there were no injuries.