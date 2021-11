DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi-truck lost control and hit a guardrail on I-75 south near State Route 4 early Thursday morning.

The crash was initially reported just before 3 a.m.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said medics were called to the scene but they did not know the extent of the injuries.

Traffic was being diverted to exit 54 A as crews worked to clear the scene.