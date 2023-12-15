***Related video above: Local woman spots black bear on her Ring camera***

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources wants help keeping track of some of the state’s furry animal species.

ODNR’s Division of Wildlife is asking Ohioans who see furbearers — particularly gray foxes, river otters and black bears — to report them online or through the HuntFish OH mobile app.

Wildlife officials said these reports help biologists monitor animal populations in the state.

Gray foxes

Getty Images

According to wildlife experts, the gray fox is one of two fox species native to the state. They have distinctive black tips on their tails and normally reside in wooded areas or thick brush.

ODNR said gray foxes are more populous in forested areas of eastern Ohio. They’re most active during the winter months.

Still, these sneaky, nocturnal, tree-climbing canines are tough to track down, wildlife experts said.

ODNR encourages anyone to submit photos or sightings of gray foxes in Ohio.

Carcasses can also be sent in, as fox hunting and trapping continues through Jan. 31. Learn more about regulations here.

River otters

Getty Images

Once on the state’s endangered species list, river otters can now be found almost across the entire state, wildlife officials said.

These nocturnal mammals typically make homes in rivers, lakes and marshes. Often, river otters make their dens inside abandoned beaver lodges, according to ODNR.

Photos and sightings of river otters can be submitted to ODNR.

Also, with trapping season starting Dec. 26, ODNR asks trappers to submit river otter carcasses so they can be studied. Learn more about regulations here.

Black bears

Getty Images

You might not want to get too close, but wildlife experts are also looking for reports of black bear sightings in Ohio.

Although endangered in the state, black bears have been naturally re-colonizing eastern Ohio since the end of the last century, and sightings have gone up in recent years, experts said.

They’re most active in wooded areas at dawn and dusk, but black bears are more active at night in areas with more human activity. Having trouble with a nuisance bear in your neighborhood? ODNR offers these tips.

The Division of Wildlife asks anyone to report black bear sightings or photos. You can also submit photos, if you can take them safely.

Other animals

Getty Images

The Division of Wildlife said Ohioans can also report other furbearers spotted in the state, including badgers, weasels, fishers and bobcats.

Learn more about these and all wildlife in the state at ODNR’s website.