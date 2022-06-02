DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The family and friends of Darrell Holderman are remembering him after he was shot and killed while working as a security guard for Merchants Security Service at Miami Valley Hospital.

While his family did not want to go on camera, they told 2 NEWS Holderman was a loving father and grandfather. They called him “macho man” because he knew how to get things done.

A nurse at Miami Valley Hospital also spoke to 2 NEWS off camera. She said Holderman was a great man and she enjoyed getting to know him over the years.

Holderman was working as a security guard for Merchants Security Services. Dayton Police said he was their go-to guy. While Merchants declined an interview, they did post on Facebook saying they are heartbroken.

Dayton Police added this is a great loss to the community.

“He was also a veteran who served this country in the U.S. Marine Corps and really another senseless tragedy that occurred there,” Maj. Brian Johns said.

Holderman was shot and killed by 30-year-old Brian Booth. Police said Booth was charged with multiple crimes over the years, including theft and possession of drug instruments. At the time of the shooting, Booth had two warrants for alleged crimes in Warren and Montgomery counties.

“He’s facing a probation violation for burglary which isn’t a violent offense. So we don’t know why he chose to do what he did,” Maj. Johns said.

Holderman’s family said he was a fighter and they will miss him very much.