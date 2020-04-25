Second Harvest holds food distribution event in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday a Piqua food bank held a food distribution event with the help of the Ohio National Guard.

Shared Harvest hosted the event. The no-contact distribution was held in the parking lot of the Upper Valley Career Center. The National Guard provided most of the volunteer force, helping with traffic control and loading food.

Captain Thomas Eavers says, “We have not had a negative interaction yet and we’ve been doing this for over a month. So it’s been very upbeat and positive from the community and everyone’s very supportive and thankful that we’re out here doing this mission and supporting the local community.”

The number of people served Saturday hasn’t been totaled yet, but Shared Harvest says Saturday’s distribution was larger than last month’s, when more than 1,000 families were served.