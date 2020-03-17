COLUMBUS (WCMH) –A second case of the COVID-19 has been confirmed in Columbus, according to public health, and it is the first case of community spread.
According to Columbus Public Health, a 23-year-old female with underlying health conditions is the second confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Columbus area.
CPH says this case also suggests it is a community spread.
“This patient appears to be our first case of community-acquired – which means the source of the infection is unknown. The patient has not traveled or been exposed to anyone who has traveled to an area high in COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Columbus Health Commissioner.
The first case of COVID-19 in Columbus was announced on Saturday, March 14. Franklin County has two additional cases, including a Columbus firefighter/EMT.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus; first of community spread in the area
- LIVE: IOC ‘fully committed’ to Olympics success, despite postponed trials
- Bath & Body Works closes all stores in US, Canada over COVID-19; online sales still active
- Coronavirus threatens blood supply
- Archer’s Tavern closes 3 restaurants