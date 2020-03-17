Breaking News
Tom Brady announces departure from New England Patriots
Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus; first of community spread in the area

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) –A second case of the COVID-19 has been confirmed in Columbus, according to public health, and it is the first case of community spread.  

According to Columbus Public Health, a 23-year-old female with underlying health conditions is the second confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Columbus area.  

CPH says this case also suggests it is a community spread.  

“This patient appears to be our first case of community-acquired – which means the source of the infection is unknown. The patient has not traveled or been exposed to anyone who has traveled to an area high in COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Columbus Health Commissioner. 

The first case of COVID-19 in Columbus was announced on Saturday, March 14. Franklin County has two additional cases, including a Columbus firefighter/EMT. 

