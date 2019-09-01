Second annual Sound Valley music festival kicks off

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The second annual Sound Valley Music Festival is showcasing local bands and musicians from across the Miami Valley.

This year’s festival is being held at Yellow Cab Tavern. It features both an indoor and outdoor stage.

Organizers hope the festival will shine a spotlight on Dayton’s music scene.

The festival also gives back to the community. This year proceeds will be donated to SICSA and the Dayton Foundation.

