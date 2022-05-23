HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Huber Heights Police Department were seeking assistance locating a juvenile female. She has since been found.

12-year-old Alannah Findlay-Hendricks was last seen running south from Autumngate/Waynegate of Huber Heights at approximately 3:35PM.

She was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, black capri pants and pink slide-on shoes. She is not very familiar with the area and all possible destinations and parks have been checked.

Police and fire crews are currently checking the area.

If she is seen, please call 911 or HHPD dispatch at 937-233-2080.

Photo courtesy of the Huber Heights Police Department