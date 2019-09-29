Search team thinks they’re “one step away” from finding Cheryl Coker

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday, a team of more than 80 people resumed the search for missing Riverside woman, Cheryl Coker. The team of volunteers consisted of Texas Equusearch members from Indiana and Kentucky, police academy cadets and people from the general public.

“They have one of their own that’s missing, they take this stuff personally and they want to find her for the family,” said Dave Rader, director of the Midwest-Ohio chapter of Texas Equusearch.

Rader says he feels confident that their search efforts in an undisclosed location in Vandalia will bring them closer to finding Coker.

“We’re one step away. I think we’re in the right church but we [have] to find the right pew,” explained Rader.

Saturday’s search was not without challenges. The volunteers battled thick woods and a humid climate to continue the search. Although nothing was found on Saturday, Texas Equusearch professionals say they plan to return to search a smaller area on Sunday.

Coker’s husband, William, has been named the homicide suspect by Riverside police, but he has been neither arrested, nor charged with the crime.

Since the case is ongoing, the search team must be careful even if they do find something.

“We want to make sure that we’re doing things the right way so if something is found through the judicial system we’re doing things right so nobody gets off on any technicalities,” said Rader.

Wednesday night a vigil will be held on the one-year anniversary of Coker’s disappearance. It will be at 7 pm located at the St. Helen’s Parish in Riverside.