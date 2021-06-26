Search for young female postponed until tomorrow in Mad River, 2 others hospitalized

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday evening, first responders got a crew around 5pm that around four children needed rescued from the water in Eastwood Park’s Mad River.

Dayton District Fire Department Chief David Wright says upon arrival, all but one female child were accounted for. “Wright Patt showed up with their dive team. I have Mad River Enon here with their dive team. We’ve been diving. We also have a remote control vehicle… underwater vehicle with camera equipment where we’re searching,” said Chief Wright.

Crews spent hours combing through the waters searching for the young girl, but Chief Wright says conditions were unfavorable in the river. “The issue here is we have very low visibility. The water is green it’s turbid. it’s very hard to see through,” said Chief Wright.

First responders also say that in searches like this, timing is everything. “The problem is sometimes even when you find a target with the water the way it moves…they were there 30 seconds ago but by the time you put a diver in that target is no longer there,” said Chief Wright.

Search and rescue crews were forced to discontinue looking for the young girl Saturday night for safety reasons, but Chief Wright says they’ll head back out Sunday when it’s light out and safe to resume searching.