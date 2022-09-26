RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — Heavy hearts filled the Richmond High School Tiernan Center on Monday as the community remembered a fallen hero.

“Seara, your end of watch, your 10-42 is complete here on Earth. However, I am certain you have already marked yourself in service, 10-41, beginning your tour of duty as Heaven’s guardian angel,” Lt Donnie Benedict said.

Tears shed for Officer Seara Burton who was a symbol of strength to so many, including fellow officer and stepmom, Ami Miller.

“I was honored to work beside you, and I was honored to be your bonus mom. I promise I will continue to take care of your mother, and give Brev the best life he could ever have,” Miller said.

Hundreds attended the service and heard stories of Officer Burton from her coworkers, family members, and friends. They talked about her amazing life, how fiercely she loved her friends and family, and her passion for helping others.

“We talked on the phone almost all the time. Even if it was just the end of the shift, she would stay on the phone with me to make sure I got home to my family,” Ofc. Keifer Uphaus said.

Her friends will also remember her sense of humor.

“We made our memories jumping out of closets, scaring the life out of each other, trying Seara’s weird vegan food, and making funny videos,” Det. Mariah Copeland said.

Her fiancé, Sierra Neal, is heartbroken, but she is also grateful for the time they got to share.

“Seara was my best friend, my lover, the heart of the best year of my life. I feel an emptiness without her here, but I will forever be thankful for the purest love she gave me,” Neal said.

To show just how many people she touched, Lt. Donnie Benedict with the Richmond Police Department told the story of a special gesture. Several homeless people in Richmond collected eight, one dollar bills to give to Officer Burton’s family.

“Eight dollars from people that no not where they will sleep at night, have their next meal, or know whether they will be wet or dry, cold or warm, gave a gifts of love and kindness, like no other,” Lt. Benedict said.

Officer Burton was buried in Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.