DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A scrap metal fire broke out in Dayton with smoke so heavy that it caused a local hospital to shut down their ventilation system on Monday evening.

The fire occurred within a scrap metal pile at Franklin Iron and Metal, located on 1939 East 1st Street.

(WDTN Staff Photo | Chris Smith)

(WDTN Staff Photo | Chris Smith)

According to Matt McClain, the District Chief of the Dayton Fire Department, something in the pile caught fire, although it is unknown what it was.

A passerby reported the fire after witnessing the dark smoke around 5:50 p.m.

The fire spread quickly, but was contained into one area.

Dayton Children’s had to shut down their HVAC system temporarily because of smoke headed towards their building. They since were able to turn it back on. There were no patient issues reported, but they are continuing to monitor.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.