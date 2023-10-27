DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton has been awarded a National Science Foundation grant worth nearly $400,000 to speed up the production of computer chips and electronic devices on campus.

The grant will be used to purchase equipment for creating semiconductor chips and devices. Researchers, faculty, and students will utilize the equipment across various departments, including electrical engineering, biology and physics.

“This award, in addition to previous investments in our human and physical resources by the National Science Foundation and Intel, further solidifies the University as a player in the semiconductor industry, including the burgeoning landscape in the state of Ohio,” said Gül Kremer, dean of UD School of Engineering, in a press release.

This past summer, UD used a different NSF grant worth more than $350,000 to fund a 10-week session for students in the UD Nanofabrication Laboratory.

Sessions included hands-on training and research, work that supported the Air Force Research Library at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

UD also recently launched the option for undergraduate students to acquire a minor in semiconductor manufacturing. The minor is open to all engineering students.