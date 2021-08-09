School districts struggling to fill education support positions

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – With a labor shortage seen in numerous industries across the country during the pandemic, schools are also being affected. That means a shortage of education and support workers in the Miami Valley.

“I think shortages that we’re seeing here are not unique to us,” said Scott Marshall, public relations coordinator for Springboro Schools. “I think you’re seeing that around a lot of different districts, understandably, given the last school year we all went through.”

He said with last school year involving many unforeseen changes and some feelings of uncertainty, he believes some staff members were left to question their return.

The Dayton Area School Consortium, an online job application portal, may offer some proof of that — with about 150 openings for teachers and nearly 100 openings for support staff. According to the Montgomery County Educational Service Center, those numbers are higher than normal.

“I think you have some fear from some people. And, you know, the idea of ‘Is that reward still the same?’ Do they want to look into something different?;” he explained.

And while some districts, including Springboro, Centerville and Kettering City Schools, said they are staffed with enough teachers, it seems the support roles have been among the hardest to fill.

“Where you’re seeing the shortages for us again, as I said before, was in the educational assistants, the intervention specialists,” said Marshall. “You know, those roles are pivotal because in a classroom…with just one teacher, that teacher has a great impact, but the support staff is there to not only help the teacher, but to be there with a student and to aid those students and [their] specific needs.”

Those interested in applying to one of the many education jobs in the Miami Valley can find a link to the Dayton Area Schools Consortium here.