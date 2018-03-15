School Closings Administration

2NEWS and WDTN.com are committed to helping you get the word out when your school, church, public entity, government organization or large business needs to close or delay due to the weather.

To enroll in the system fill out the form below or contact us via email to get started. We individually verify and enroll participants in our closings/delays program for your safety. Due to the volume of requests we ask you allow at least 24 hours for enrollment to be complete.

WDTN offers a secure web portal to list your closing or delay as well as an automated telephone system.

Because we often have hundreds of closings, cancellations and delays during adverse weather, only schools, churches, government entities, businesses with more than 250 employees and daycares with more than 100 students will be broadcast on our television ticker.

All entities will be posted to WDTN.com and have the option of enrolling in our closings/delays text message alert program.