School bus driver killed, children injured in Mississippi crash

BENTON COUNTY, MS (WATN) – A school bus crash in North Mississippi has left the bus driver dead and several others injured.
The wreck happened early Tuesday morning on Highway 72 in Benton County. According to the Benton County School District, there were students on the bus going to the elementary, middle and high school in Ashland.
The Benton County Schools superintendent says the driver, Chester Cole, died. At least three children were airlifted to Le Bonheur in Memphis.
WATN is still working to get more details of how many injuries and the severity of the injuries.
