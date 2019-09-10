Live Now
Defense for Brooke Skylar Richardson begins today

School bus driver killed, children injured in Mississippi crash

News

by: WATN

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, MS (WATN) – A school bus crash in North Mississippi has left the bus driver dead and several others injured.

The wreck happened early Tuesday morning on Highway 72 in Benton County. According to the Benton County School District, there were students on the bus going to the elementary, middle and high school in Ashland.

The Benton County Schools superintendent says the driver, Chester Cole, died. At least three children were airlifted to Le Bonheur in Memphis.

WATN is still working to get more details of how many injuries and the severity of the injuries.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS