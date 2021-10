HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to a school bus crash in Harrison Township on Tuesday, October 26.

Around 7:06 am, a school bus and another vehicle collided in the area of North Main Street and Turner Road, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

Two injuries were reported, but no transports were made. Montgomery Regional Dispatch could not say whether any children were on the bus at the time.

There were no road closures, and the scene has now been cleared.