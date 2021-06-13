Scholarship bike ride honors Kettering teen killed by gun violence on what would have been 21st birthday

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Sunday a bike ride was held to honor a Kettering teen killed by gun violence.

Ronnie Bowers was a 16-year-old junior at Kettering Fairmont when he was shot and killed in 2016. Sunday a bike ride was held to honor what would have been Ronnie’s 21st birthday.

The ride raised money for the Ronnie Bowers Scholarship Fund, which will benefits seniors at Kettering Fairmont High School.

The nearly-180-mile bike ride was completed by Theodore Hale of Kettering.

Cyclist Theodore Hale says, “In memory it goes to a deserving Kettering Fairmont senior who displays excellent character and commitment to education.”

This year the Ronnie Bowers Scholarship was awarded to Matthew Honeycutt and Zachary Pepper.