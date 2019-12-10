Scheduled power outage impacts DeGraff with lows in the teens

The Village of DeGraff is preparing for the power to be shut off on the coldest night of the week. The low on Wednesday night is expected to be 16 degrees.

Dayton Power & Light Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel said this is important routine maintenance.

Interim Mayor of DeGraff, Beth Neeley said there is a high voltage power line in the process of breaking. The village has been on the list to be fixed.

“The wind can blow one direction and we’ll be without power for two hour,” Neeley said.

DP&L told Neeley it could take multiple days to fix the line if the power goes out unexpectedly.

“I would rather them be out here with their trucks and equipment, even when it’s cold than have it go out in the middle of a blizzard,” Neeley said.

Mary Ann Kabel told me DP&L is required to give a 48-hour notice ahead of any maintenance so people have time to take the proper precautions.

“All the village will be out. All of our area churches, fire stations will be out,” Neeley said.

Power is expected to be shut off at 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. At that time the temperature is forecasted to be 21 degrees.

“We have contacted Bellefontaine to see if their churches would open up as a warming station,” Neeley said.

The Village of DeGraff posted on Facebook, St. Patrick’s Church in Bellefontaine has offered to open a warming station.

Neeley said they will continue to post updates on Facebook. She also said the Sheriff’s office is prepared to check on residents through the night.