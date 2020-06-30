Scattered thunderstorms producing high rainfall amounts

2:21 p.m. NWS Canceled the Flash Flood Warning in Warren County.

The thunderstorms are moving very slowly. Brief Flash Flooding will continue to be a risk into the evening across Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Warren and Clinton Counties in Ohio and Wayne County Indiana.

When there is water covering a roadway, remember to turn around and don’t drown.

1:06 p.m. Flash Flood Warning is in place for Warren County until 3 p.m. Specifically Lebanon is reporting flash flooding on streets in the city.

A weather spotter in Warren County reported 1.37 inches of rain fell between 12:14 p.m. and 1:02 p.m. in Lebanon

Radar is estimating as much as 1.7 inches of rain may have fallen in the area. Scattered storms continue to impact Warren, Butler, Preble, Montgomery, and Greene County.

Severe weather is not expected, but thunderstorms may produce gusty wind that could result in tree damage and isolated power outages.