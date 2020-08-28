Scattered thunderstorms bring risk of strong wind gusts into the evening

1:20 p.m. Update: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeast Logan County until 2 p.m. This storm is producing a lot of lightning with 134 in the last 15 minutes. Wind gusts are up to 60 mph just north of Rushcreek. The storm is moving northeast at 30 mph.

FORECAST: All of the Miami Valley is under a low risk for severe weather. As thunderstorms move northeast into the evening. A few severe thunderstorm warnings may be issued for strong downburst wind and hail around the size of a quarter. Areas along and north of I-70 are under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms will be more likely north of I-70 because there is more instability.

The Miami Valley is in between two systems. The remnants of Laura are to our southwest. This is helping bring hot and humid air up into Ohio.

Just to our north, there is a slow-moving cold front draped across the Great Lakes region. This puts the Miami Valley in an area of greater instability between these two systems.

We will not see widespread rain and flooding will be more likely into Kentucky.

However, a thunderstorm that does develop will pose a risk of producing strong downbursts of wind that could cause minor damage especially to trees. Power outages will be possible.