MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami and Montgomery County have both released warnings concerning scams and how to avoid them.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office reminds people that scams can come in the form of robocalls, links in emails or texts from unknown numbers and QR codes. These can use your information for identity theft and download malware onto your device.

MCPA encourages people to avoid picking up calls from unknown sources, delete all unknown emails and texts, and do not scan QR codes that have no obvious purpose

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office explains that gift card requests are often a form of scam as well. No state, city, court, county agency or police department will ask you to buy gift cards.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the FBI, IRS, and other government agencies will not call to demand tax payments, and your computer company will not call you to tell you there is a problem with your device.

If you receive a call like this, do not give out your personal information, The MCSO said. Delete questionable messages, and be sure viruses have been removed from your devices.

Both agencies said to report all scam attempts to your local police.