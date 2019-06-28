SBA offers disaster assistance to businesses affected by flooding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – The U.S. Small Business Administation announced Friday that it is offering disaster assistance to businesses and residents of Ohio who have been affected by heavy rainfall and flooding.

The loans were made available in response to a letter from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on June 24, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA.

Included in the disaster declaration are the counties of Auglaize, Allen, Darke, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Shelby, and Van Wert.

“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Ohio with the most effective and customer focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans,” SBA Acting Administrator Christopher Pilkerton. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

Those interested in the assistance must complete an application, which can be found HERE.

A Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be set up to assist those interested in applying and to answer questions. The Center will be located at the Auglaize County Council-Aging, 610 Indiana Ave., St. Mary’s, Ohio 45885.

The Center will open on June 29 with hours on Saturdays being from 10 am to 2 pm. Weekday hours will be 9 am to 6 pm. The Center will be closed on Sundays, 4th of July, and will be closing early (4 pm) on Thurs., June 11.

“Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets,” SBA’s Ohio District Director Everett Woodel said.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

“Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property,” Kem Fleming, center director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East in Atlanta, said.

Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

Interest rates are as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2.75 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 1.938 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amount and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded at www.sba.gov. Completed applications should be returned to the center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Aug. 26, 2019. The deadline to return economic injury applications is March 27, 2020.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.