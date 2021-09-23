The holidays may cost you more this year

(NBC) – Holiday shoppers in a pinch are getting an early greeting from the grinch.

According to the American Christmas Tree Association, consumers could experience a shortage of artificial trees and other décor this holiday season.

Some sellers are already increasing their prices for artificial trees and other holiday products by at least 20-percent.

The potential for a costly Christmas comes as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts the US supply chain delaying orders and driving up shipping costs. Experts say if you’re looking to buy a fake tree this year, it’s best to do it now while they’re still in stock.

It’s also not a bad idea to go ahead and start making your gift purchases now to ensure that special something is wrapped and ready by the holidays.