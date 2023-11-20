SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Sidney Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance following the discovery of a “suspicious device.”

Sidney Police Department

A credit card skimmer was reportedly found found by a customer at the Family Dollar location in Sidney. After an investigation, police believe the skimmer was on a credit card reader for an estimated 1 hour 15 minutes on Sunday.

According to Sidney police, at least two suspects, believed to be of Middle Eastern descent, are believed to be involved. One of the suspects allegedly distracted the employee, so the other could install the skimmer.

“One of the individuals distracted the register clerk with a product question resulting in the clerk leaving the register area momentarily,” Sidney police says. “After the clerk’s attention was turned away, the second individual placed the skimmer device over the store’s credit card reader.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Sidney Detective John Curtis at 937-498-2351.