FILE – The Starbucks logo is displayed in the window of a downtown Pittsburgh Starbucks on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Thirsty for a cold, refreshing beverage? You will be paying more for the line of Refresher drinks if you request something be left out.

A Starbucks spokesperson spoke with 2 NEWS and says consumers at the national coffeehouse chain will now be charged an additional $1 if consumers opt out of water in their Refresher beverages.

“Starting May 9 there will be an additional cost of $1 for Starbucks Refreshers Beverages customized with no water, as this customization requires extra ingredients,” the representative said. “This change allows us to provide a more consistent approach to customization, similar to other beverage customizations such as an adding an espresso shot or syrup which incur an additional charge.”

Customers can ask their barista for either light or no ice. There will be no additional charge for requests of requesting for there to be less or no ice whatsoever in your Refresher, the Starbucks spokesperson said.

The beverage chain offers a number of beverages, but has Starbucks Refreshers in the following flavors on the menu:

– Dragon Drink

– Mango Dragonfruit

– Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade

– Paradise Drink

– Pineapple Passionfruit

– Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade

– Pink Drink

– Strawberry Acai

– Strawberry Acai Lemonade