DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you were wanting to attend a Fourth of July celebration but didn’t think you’d be able to go, the Greater Dayton RTA might have an offer that interests you.

On July 4, the Dayton RTA will be offering free rides to help people reach their destination to attend the various celebrations happening on the national holiday. Rides will be free for the city of Dayton and all around Montgomery County.

The RTA will be participating in Centerville-Washington Township’s Americana Festival and Parade. In the parade, the transportation service will have the new “Caring for Community” bus as a cooling and relaxation station.

“Going along with this year’s theme, the bus features RTA employees who have gone above and beyond in service to the community, including some who have helped save lives in emergencies,” the RTA says.

Individuals that are planning on taking advantage of the free rides should download the Transit app or click here.