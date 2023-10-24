DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Many Ohioans are now eligible to receive financial assistance to keep their home warm this upcoming winter.

The state of Ohio was awarded $153.6 million in funding to help assist families and seniors. The money will be used to help assist individuals in paying their heating costs.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said he is grateful to have the funds for Ohioans.

“We must make sure Ohio families are able to keep their homes warm this winter,” said Brown.

Brown says Ohioans should not be put in a place, where they have to determine what essential thing to spend their money on.

“Ohioans shouldn’t have to choose between turning on the heat or putting food on the table. LIHEAP is a lifeline for thousands of Ohio families who struggle to afford energy bills during the winter months. I’ll keep on fighting Big Oil and pushing the administration to help bring down high energy costs for Ohioans.”

If you are in need of financial assistance for your heating costs, you are asked to contact the National Energy Assistance Referral (NEAR) hotline at 1-866-674-6327, or click here.