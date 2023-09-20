DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Unsure what to cook or grab on the way home from work? It’s Pepperoni Pizza Day!

2 NEWS has compiled a list of various deals you can take advantage of on National Pepperoni Pizza Day, Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Cassano’s – Take a slice of the savings by getting $3 off when ordering a large Old-Style Pepperoni Pizza.

Casey’s – Snag a large pepperoni pizza for just $10. Use the code “RONI” when ordering.

Domino’s – Carry out a large one-topping pizza daily.

Jet’s Pizza – Take 20 percent off menu pizzas with the code “PEP23” when checking out.

Little Caesars – Enjoy half-off of a Classic Pepperoni with the purchase of any bread with the code “HALFOFFPEP.”

Marco’s Pizza – Get $5 off by using the code “PEPMAG” when ordering a large Pepperoni Magnifico.