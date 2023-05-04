DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With summer — and the summer concert season — just around the corner, Live Nation is offering a deal for people seeking entertainment: cheap tickets.

All-in tickets for more than 3,800 shows by more than 300 artists will cost only $25 each as part of next week’s “Concert Week” promotion.

Live Nation says the offer includes artists such as 5 Seconds of Summer (Aug. 26, Cincinnati), Big Time Rush (June 23, Columbus) and Chelsea Handler (Dec. 2, Cincy). You can see the full list of participating artists on the Live Nation website.

And no, the deal doesn’t extend to Taylor Swift (June 30-July 1, Cincinnati).

The Concert Week promotion begins Wednesday, May 10, when fans can visit the website to see all of the events they are able to choose from. Find the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the show tickets to your shopping cart and check out.

Presale ticket sales begin for Verizon Up and Rakuten members on Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. The general sale begins for the public on Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. and runs through Thursday, May 16, at 11:59 p.m. or until tickets last.

Hilton Honors program members will also be allowed to utilize their points for purchasing tickets through Live Nation.

Taxes will be added at the checkout, if applicable.