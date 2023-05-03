DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — May is already underway and Dunkin’ is pouring an offer for coffee lovers.

Each Monday during the month of May, individuals that have the app downloaded and are members of Dunkin’ Rewards can receive a free medium cup of coffee. Customers interested in taking advantage of the offer can grab the free hot or iced coffee, but have to make a purchase along with the coffee.

Courtesy of Dunkin’

By using the rewards program, you will have the chance to redeem more products as you spend more through the app. Rewards members are always able to redeem points for select menu items, such as 150 points for an espresso shot to 900 points for an iced latte.

Click here to sign up to be a rewards member.