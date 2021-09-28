Halloween spending boom: How to decorate on a budget

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People are expected to spend a record amount on Halloween in 2021.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumer spending on Halloween-related items is expected to reach an all-time high of $10.14 billion, up from $8.05 billion in 2020. The association said people are expected to spend an average $102.74 on Halloween.

With the holiday being only a month away, some people have already started decorating their homes with ghouls, goblins and ghosts galore. But how do you decorate on a budget? 2 NEWS has got you covered with ideas on how to do so without giving your bank account a fright.

DIY PROJECTS

If you’re a crafty person with time, you can opt to make your decorations rather than buying pre-made items. Pinterest has many ideas for projects like balloon spiders or ghosts made with yarn.

However, if you plan on building some items from scratch, you’ll need to get a move on getting materials due to some supply chain issues causing shortages. Stores like Handyman Ace Hardware said they don’t have many Halloween items in stock.

DOLLAR STORES

One of the more obvious ways to decorate on a budget is to hit up your local dollar store. The Dollar Tree location in Dayton told 2 NEWS that they have plenty of decorations, including pumpkins, skeletons, ceiling decorations, metallic garlands and “anything you can think of to put candy in.”

The store said the following decorations are available:

Solar lights

Pumpkins

Skeletons, ghosts and skulls

Ceiling decorations

Appliques, gift bags rings, stamps and pencils

Metallic garlands

Figurines

Glasses

Candles

Candy

THRIFT STORES

Another option is to go to your local thrift stores. Cindy Carusone, public relations and donations manager at Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, said each store is unique and will have different donated items available. Most of the locations in the Miami Valley have the seasonal “Bootique” with Halloween-related items.

As for the time to shop, Carusone said any day is a good day, just give yourself time.

“…don’t be in a hurry, go when you have time to browse or maybe go to more than one store in a day,” Carusone said.

For more information on store locations and hours, click here.