DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some Kroger shoppers will find themselves receiving a discount on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, shoppers who are at least 55 years old will receive a 5% discount on their total in-store purchase. All they need to do is scan their Kroger loyalty card or enter their alternative ID at checkout.

Shoppers are also required to tell the cashier that they are eligible for the discount while checking out.

“At Kroger, we are committed to providing fresh, affordable food for everyone,” said Jenifer Moore, Corporate Affairs Manager. “Customers can save throughout the year and across our stores as well as our digital shopping experience. This extra discount for our senior shoppers is a great opportunity to ensure our customers can stretch their budgets further and make the holidays a little brighter.”

The discount will be available to consumers at all Kroger locations.