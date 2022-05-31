MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – National Donut Day is coming! On Friday, June 3, several local shops are helping the community celebrate the goodness of a fresh donut.

Duck Donuts is offering all customers a free cinnamon sugar donut, no purchase required, the company said in a release. Friday will also mark the release of the shop’s first-ever plush merchandise, designed to look like the brand’s mascot, Ollie. Check out their Dayton location at 1200 Brown Street.

Wander over to this Centerville shop to get a free strawberry cream donut. No purchase is necessary, the shop said, and the giveaway will run as long as supplies last. Bill’s Donuts can be found at 268 North Main St in Centerville.

Get a free variety donut or a small coffee with any purchase at Hole N One donuts, the shop said. You can find the store in Moraine at 2739 West Alex Bell Road.

At the Donut Haus Bakery, you can buy a dozen donuts and get one free, the shop said. Get your baker’s dozen at 305 West Central Avenue in Springboro.

Check out this Vandalia donut shop on Friday to get a free donut with any drink purchase. Whether you like coffee, tea, juice or water, Jim’s Donut shop says you can enjoy a sweet treat on the house. You can find them at 122 East National Road.

At the Donut Palace, you can get a free donut with any purchase, the shop said, and your first dozen donuts will be 50% off. This promotion will run at both locations found at 5264 Salem Ave, Dayton, and 5115 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights.

Stan the Donut Man

Buy a dozen donuts and get the 13th free at this Dayton donut shop. Simply head over to 1441 Wilmington Ave for your bundle of sweet treats.

Miamisburg’s own Bear Creek Donuts is running a special raffle for National Donut Day. According to their Facebook page, each purchase gets you one entry, with an extra entry for each dozen bought. Prizes include 1 free dozen a month for a year, a free coffee tumbler and a one-time free dozen donuts. Make your entry at 80 S Main St.

Ash;ey’s Patry Shop is also running a social media special through Friday evening. Simply like and share the bakery’s Facebook post here for a chance to win a free doxen donuts every week for a year. The bakery said they will chose a winner Saturday morning. Ashley’s Pastry Shop can be found at 21 Park Avenue in Dayton.