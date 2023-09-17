DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Big changes are coming soon to the rewards program for Delta flyers.

Delta Air Lines is changing its popular SkyMiles Program, which allows flyers to earn miles by making purchases and going on trips. According to Delta, the company is simplifying the SkyMiles Program so only Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQD) will be the only factor towards having the Medallion Status.

Since your 2024 status is based on your earning activity during 2023, Delta says the changes will be applicable in 2024 for your status in 2025.

Delta rewards members will not lose any rollover Medallion Qualification Miles. SkyMiles members will have the opportunity to choose what they want to do with them.

“In early 2024, SkyMiles Members will be given a choice of converting any Rollover MQMs earned during 2023 to redeemable miles, MQDs, or a combination of both,” Delta says.

If you have an American Express card and use it for SkyMiles, both the Status Boost and the waiver of the MQD on the American Express card will end on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Starting on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, the Million Miler Status will be changing. Instead of Delta using the MQMs for determination, the airline will use lifetime flight miles.

“We will continue to track the miles you fly with us, and those who accumulate 1 million flight miles will be invited to join the Million Miler Program,” Delta said. “Members’ MQM balances already earned toward Million Miler Status will remain, and flight miles will be added to these.”