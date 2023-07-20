DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton City Commission approved contracts for the first round of demolition of buildings across the city.

According to the city of Dayton, three companies were awarded contracts to demolish 112 structures as a part of round one of the demolition plan. Money going towards the contracts to compete the projects is coming from the Dayton Recovery Plan.

Charles F. Jergens Construction, Inc. will be working in the neighborhoods of Five Oaks, Hillcrest, Riverdale, Santa Clara, and Southern Dayton View, as they received a contract for $746,588 .

. Bladecutter’s Lawn Service received a contract for $739,440 to work in Old North Dayton, McCook, MacFarlane and Twin Towers neighborhoods.

to work in Old North Dayton, McCook, MacFarlane and Twin Towers neighborhoods. Alpha Demolition was awarded a contract of $626,420 to work in West Dayton neighborhoods. Some area crews will be in Carillon, Edgemont, Fairview, Miami Chapel and Wolf Creek.

“We have worked to identify the right contractors for these demo sites and assigned them accordingly,” said Steve Gondol, deputy director of the Department of Planning, Neighborhoods & Development. “This keeps the contract amounts as even as possible and maximizes operational efficiencies while making a bigger impact with our available funding.”

More than 1,000 structures are set to be demolished as a part of the overall demolition project that will span several years. Dayton is required to have separate contracts for the funding sources, requiring the city to hold separate bid processes.