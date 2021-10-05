BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of trees will be given to Beavercreek residents on Sunday, October 23, to help the area recover from the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

State Farm pledged $1 million to the Arbor Day Foundation as part of a joint effort to help areas affected by natural disasters recover.

“Trees can help make communities more resilient in the face of extreme weather,” said Mary Kay Quist, State Farm’s Vice President of Agency Sales. “State Farm is committed to helping communities recover from disasters and manage future risks, and we are proud to support this tree giveaway in Beavercreek as part of that effort.”

Residents can choose from four tree varieties: Red Maple, Shumard Red Oak, Northern White Cedar, and Kentucky Coffeetree, the release said. The trees come with planting and maintenance tips from the City of Beavercreek’s Tree Advisory Board.

The city recommends that residents bring a vehicle large enough to safely bring the eight-foot-tall trees home. The trees do not come with a warranty.

“The Beavercreek area was devastated by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, which destroyed many trees in our community,” said Zach Wike, Assistant Superintendent of the city’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Division. “While Beavercreek has made significant progress, the planting of these trees will help move our journey to a full recovery forward. We are appreciative of State Farm and the Arbor Day Foundation for choosing Beavercreek for this giveaway.”

This project is being coordinated with the assistance of Beavercreek Township, Rotary Club of Beavercreek, Beaver Creek Wetlands Association, and Siebenthaler’s.