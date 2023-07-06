DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Even though summer is in full swing with sweet treats, another scam could leave you with a sour taste. Tax refund scams are on the rise once again.

The Internal Revenue Service is warning everyone that you could be getting a cardboard envelope allegedly from Uncle Sam. Words on the envelope are reported to say “unclaimed refund,” plus fake contact information provided, which is not associated with the IRS.

Scammers are asking for a number of personal pieces of information, like a photo of your driver’s license, cell phone, banking and social security information. Information collected from the scammer would allow them to have access to your personal and private financial information.

The IRS will NEVER contact you by telephone, email, text or social media in search if a refund. A red flag to look out for as well is if someone does contact you and they are pushy and demanding, it is probably a scam.